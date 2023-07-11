While it has been a promising start to the summer for Barcelona in terms of arrivals, they have severely struggled in their attempts to move players on.

Only Samuel Umtiti has left so far, despite the best efforts of Mateu Alemany and Deco. This is a big worry to Barcelona, who may struggle to register all of their new signings by the start of the LaLiga season.

Two of the players that Barcelona have been trying to move on is Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, although neither player is showing any insert in leaving, despite Xavi Hernandez being unlikely to utilise them next season.

If it continues to be the case that Torres and Fati can’t be sold, Barcelona will then look to sell Ez Abde, according to Diario AS. The 21-year-old will return to the club later this month on the back of a very successful U23 AFCON campaign, but despite having good standing with Xavi, he may be moved on, but only if absolutely necessary.

Abde has the potential to have a very bright future at Barcelona, although that could be taken away from him if the club’s struggles continue. Xavi will be hoping that either Torres or Fati does go, although it appears unlikely at this stage.