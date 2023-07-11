Barcelona have just 13 players registered with LaLiga as financial issues continue to wreck havoc

This week, Barcelona’s first team returned for the beginning of pre-season. Led by head coach Xavi Hernandez, the Blaugrana will be aiming to carry on their success from last season, which saw them win their first LaLiga title in four years.

However, as expected, the club’s financial issues are proving to be a problem, much like they have been for the last few years. This has been amplified by the fact that only 13 players are currently registered with LaLiga, as revealed by Rut Vilar on Tot Costa.

Barcelona have already had to deal with registration issues this year, as Gavi’s first team status was granted and then revoked in the courts during the second half of last season.

The likes of Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena, who all signed new contracts at Barcelona last season, are believed to still not have been registered with LaLiga, and it is also likely the case for new signings Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez.

Barcelona’s ability to register their first team players will come as they sell players this summer. However, given that this has been a struggle so far, it could end up being a problem in the weeks building up to the new LaLiga season.