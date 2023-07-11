Barcelona green light exit of creative midfielder to Real Betis

Barcelona have given the all clear to creative midfielder and fomer Barca Atletic captain Alex Collado to leave the club, according multiple sources.

The 24-year-old, who joined Barcelona 14 years ago in 2009, will bring to an end his spell with the club by joining Real Betis in the coming days. Sport say that the move will be completed for free, with Barcelona not putting in place any obstacles to his move.

They will retain a 20% sell-on clause on Collado, but are also willing to make up the difference between his current and Betis wages for the coming season, until his current contract expires in 2024. He missed Barcelona’s opening session of preseason in order to complete the move following a discussion with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

Las Palmas and Granada had also been linked to the midfielder, but it appears as if former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes has persuaded him to work under Manuel Pellegrini. Collado had spent the last 18 months at Elche, where his spells had been blighted by injury and the dreadul form of the relegated side last season.

Collado is yet to really show he can cut it in La Liga, having shown flashes at best. However working under Manuel Pellegrini should aid his chances of exploiting his talents at Betis, where he will help palliate the creative loss of Joaquin Sanchez. Collado generally plays as a number 10 or from the right side cutting in, and will face competition from Aitor Ruibal, Luiz Henrique and Sergio Canales for his spot.