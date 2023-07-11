Atletico Madrid star seen holding tense conversation with sporting director amid exit rumours

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has returned to the club after his loan with Chelsea, and is back in preseason training with the club. However it appears as if their break has not brought harmony between Felix and the club.

The Portuguese had his number 7 shirt removed from him in order to give it to Antoine Griezmann this summer, and on Monday Felix was seen relegated to playing with the youth players for some of their training session.

💣🚨| João Félix didn't like it at all when Atlético Madrid took away his number 7 kit. 🇵🇹 [@marca] pic.twitter.com/PhX7CkCYoC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 10, 2023

Something that did not appear to go down too well. After the session Felix was seen having a long and apparently frank chat with Sporting Director Andrea Berta, with neither looking too happy. That was reported by Relevo amongst others.

Felix and coach Diego Simeone notoriously do not see eye-to-eye, and it appears as if the Portugal international will look for an exit this summer. Even, if it looks likely to be loan, which would also allow them to remove his salary for a year.

He has been most closely linked with Paris Saint-Germain of late, with new coach Luis Enriue is thought to have taken an interest in Felix. No doubt Felix will be desperate to leave Atletico in favour of a club and a side that believes in his talent. If those conditions are on offer at PSG, then it look like a smar move.