Atletico Madrid midfield target open to joining club, €18m transfer fee difference to be discussed

Atletico Madrid appear to be on the hunt for another deeper midfielder this summer, and several have been linked, but it appears the most likely at the time of writing is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It is not yet clear whether the Danish giant is part of new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans, and Spurs are supposedly open to a deal at the right price.

MD reference English sources claiming that the player himself is open to the move, which means the main compromise to reach is that of the fee.

There does appear to be a significant gap between what Atletico are willing to pay for Hojbjerg and what Spurs want for him. The English side want €40m, according to Danish paper Ekstra Bladet, but Atletico only want to part with €22m. Bayern Munich have also enquired about one of their former players, but Atletico are currently best-placed despite that disparity.

There have been similar noises surrounding Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Los Colchoneros keen on the Moroccan, but for about €10m less than his €30m asking price. With perspective, it is worth wondering whether Atletico have several candidates they like and are waiting to see which is the most economical move to make.