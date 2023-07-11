Analysis: Who is the Ecuadorian teenager Oscar Zambrano that Barcelona have been linked with?

Barcelona are increasingly looking towards younger players to help fill their needs, and there is no greater need than the one to replace Sergio Busquets. While none of the youngsters are likely to do so immediately, it seems clear that the Blaugrana are scouring the globe for the next impressive pivot.

The theory is that Barcelona will bring in Oriol Romeu from Girona, who turns 32 this year, from Girona. His signing would be a cheaper alternative, and tie them over at the pivot position for one or two seasons until they can save the funds for, or develop his eventual replacement.

One of the candidates is 19-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano. As noted by MD, Zambrano idolised Busquets and Andres Iniests growing up. Reportedly, it was Ronald Araujo’s agent that recommended him to Barcelona.

🚨 It was Ronald Araujo's agent, Edmundo Kabchi, who put the name of Óscar Zambrano on the table. @sport 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/YaR1lrAlPB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 11, 2023

Since, they have been to watch Zambrano in person, sending scouts to the under-20 World Cup to see him. Zambrano has 14 caps for Ecuador’s under-20 side, and saw him make it to the Round of 16 before they were eliminated by South Korea.

Zambrano is taking his first baby steps in professional football, and has played 29 games, scoring once, for LDU Quito. He plays as a deeper midfielder, and has been operating in a two for his club side, exercising good vision and weight of pass.

While it is early days, at his best his range of passing has allowed his sides to move through the gears, while he looks comfortable dispossessing opposition forwards too. Not blessed with great height, his anticipation is important to his game.

🎞️ Highlight reel of Óscar Zambrano (19) who has attracted the interest of Barça via @JongBlonde. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/ilNuG2wG0n — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) July 11, 2023

Zambrano himself has pointed out that he has plenty to learn yet and is in no hurry to leave his native Ecuador for a move.

In an ideal world, Barcelona would leave Zambrano to develop in Ecuador, or even to make the move to a bigger club first before thinking about recruiting him. Yet with the spiralling cost of transfer fees opposite their own burgeoning debt and salary limit issues, the Blaugrana are forced to make their mind up sooner than they would have liked.

The earlier these players are signed, the more risk involved, the cheaper the fee, and so the bigger the temptation to move earlier for Barcelona these days. In doing so, they make decisions based on less information, although it appears that no move for Zambrano is imminent.