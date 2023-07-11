Analysis: Is it worth it for Real Madrid to sell two important players in order to fund Kylian Mbappe transfer?

Real Madrid have already been very active in the transfer market this summer, with Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler having all joined the club in the last few weeks.

Despite this, Real Madrid’s business may not be done yet. They have yet to replace Karim Benzema, which suggests that a star striker could be signed before the end of the transfer window. This is Carlo Ancelotti’s wish, although Florentino Perez is not prepared to pay over the odds for any of their possible targets.

However, they may have to in order to sign Perez’s favourite: Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old, who turned down the chance to join Real Madrid in 2024, has signalled his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires.

While Real Madrid would prefer to wait until January to agree a pre-contract with Mbappe, thus signing him for free next summer, PSG are absolutely determined to not let this happen, and have issued an ultimatum to their star asset: either sign a new contract, or you will be sold this summer.

If PSG put Mbappe on the market in the next few weeks, it could cost Real Madrid up to €550m, once all fees are factored in. This is likely to be far too expensive as an outright fee at this stage, so there has been talk that Los Blancos could look to sell Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in order to raise funds.

Both players have been linked with moves to the Premier League so far this summer, although Real Madrid’s stance on both clubs has appeared to be rather strong: they are not for sale.

There is good reason for this, and both players will be valuable for Real Madrid for many years to come. At 22 and 25 respectively, Tchouameni and Valverde will only get better, and if they were to sell them now, it would be a grave mistake.

Valverde is already a very important player for Real Madrid, and he tends to play every match. He is a vital cog in Ancelotti’s machine, and he will surely begin to be so for years to come, even with the arrival of Guler, who can also operate at RCM and right wing.

Tchouameni had a tough first season in Spain, but he is still greatly appreciated within Real Madrid, and for good reason. He has the ability to become the best defensive midfielder in the world, and as he beds in and becomes more comfortable and confident, he will begin to show that.

There is little doubt that Kylian Mbappe would be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid, but if signing him now means that they need to sell of Tchouameni and Valverde, then it simply isn’t worth it. It remains to be seen how the saga unfolds.