Vitor Roque-Barcelona agreement was endangered by clause which would have seen player miss out

Barcelona appear to have wrapped up the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, pending official confirmation.

According to multiple reports, Barcelona have reached a deal for Roque that will see him join the club for €30m plus up to €31m in variables. The player himself will sign on for a lengthy seven-year deal.

Barcelona-based paper MD say that the deal was in danger of falling through on Saturday night, when the player’s lawyers noticed a clause not previously discussed in the deal. Roque was due a percentage of his €4.7m move to Athletico PR from Cruzeiro, but is yet to receive it. In the original contracts, there was a clause that would have caused Roque to miss out on that fee.

This occurred at 10:00pm Brazilian time on Saturday night, meaning when Barcelona woke up in the morning they were fearful that something would go wrong. However after removing the clause, Athletico PR agreed to sign the contracts still.

Having missed out publicly on Lionel Messi and Arda Guler, it would have been a source of concern and poor optics had Barcelona failed to get it over the line. It looks as if they will have their number nine of the future in January though.