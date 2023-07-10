Villarreal transfer window analysis – what have Villarreal done and what do they need to do?

In: Santi Comesana (Rayo Vallecano), Denis Suarez (Celta Vigo), Adria Atimira (Andorra), Fabio Blanco (Barca Atletic), Ramon Terrats (Girona), Ilias Akhomach (Barcelona), Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers)

Loan returns: Vicente Iborra (Levante), Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham), Ivan Martin (Girona)

Out: Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Manu Morlanes (Real Mallorca), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Fer Nino (Burgos), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Summary so far: It is really quite difficult not to admire some of the deals that the Yellow Submarine have already carried out this summer. The hugely promising Terrats has been signed permanently, Martin is back from loan, Suarez is back several seasons later, and Comesana is another solid pick-up. Their midfield has lost Lo Celso and Morlanes, but gotten arguably more creative, and definitely deeper. Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue are now in their mid-thirties, but they have another very good year or two squeezed out of them by this new-found competition and ability to rest. That transition is underway.

Further forward, Brereton Diaz has shown he can score goals at Blackburn, and brings movement and athleticism to a forward line that will be hoping that Gerard Moreno can finally shake off his fitness issues. While the English-Chilean striker does not have the ceiling that Jackson does, it’s worth noting that before April, most would have called him an upgrade on Jackson.

You would imagine given the efforts over the last 12 months to find him a home in England, Danjuma will be on his way out again. Both seem decided that he won’t factor in again, which is a shame because he could be a difference-maker for this Villarreal still.

Key Need: In spite of that business, there is plenty of work ahead for Quique Setien and company. With Pau Torres all but gone to Aston Villa, the most pressing need may be the central defensive position. Torres has been questioned against the very top forwards, but 90% of the games Villarreal play are not against those forwards, and Torres has excelled in general, becoming the constant piece in the backline last year.

Replacing him is obviously the priority. Jorge Cuenca may give that a good go – the 23-year-old is imposing physically and smooth on the ball, although not as much as Torres. But even if he were to step up dramatically, Aissa Mandi showed he’s not error-free in Setien’s system, and they would be mad not to be thinking about at least providing 37-year-old Raul Albiol with competition.

A central defender with leadership qualities, and capable of directing traffic would be a terrific addition to this team, as they pursue that illusive fourth spot.

Beneath the Surface: This section somewhat hinges on the prospective departures of Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze – the exit of the latter or both will require the Yellow Submarine to bring in a wide forward capable of beating their man. Some might wonder if there isn’t an alternative to 32-year-old Kiko Femenia to compete with Juan Foyth at right-back too.

Currently Villarreal have seven forwards including Chukwueze and Danjuma, but the other five are not settled options. Akhomach is young and raw, Diaz is new and Yeremy Pino has had a season of learning rather than visible progress. Moreno is dogged by injuries, and Jose Luis Morales is 35. Villarreal should be tempted by the prospect of a natural number nine (or a left-sided forward depending on where they see Brereton Diaz), a la Dia who has just left, but on paper worked. A reasonably established goalscorer, who is reliable and can play with Moreno, would allow Setien a more peaceful sleep.