Sevilla transfer window analysis – what have Sevilla done and what do they need to do this summer?

In: Loic Bade (Rennes), Adria Pedrosa (Espanyol), Federico Gattoni (San Lorenzo)

Loan returns: Oscar Rodriguez (Celta Vigo), Jose Angel Carmona (Elche), Ivan Romero and Kike Salas (Tenerife), Adnan Januzaj (Basaksehir), Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord), Rony Lopes (Troyes), Thomas Delaney (Hoffenheim), Ludwig Augustinsson (Mallorca)

Out: Bryan Gil (Tottenham), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Summary so far: Where do you start? Sevilla were already having a dramatic window before it began with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s contract up for debate. After that Monchi left, and Victor Orta took some time to come in. So already, Sevilla are playing catch-up while coming to terms with the giant void left in experience, expertise and power by Monchi, even if he wasn’t at his brilliant best in the last couple of summers.

It really isn’t a summer where they could afford to take their eye off the ball either. Currently their squad contains a remarkable 35 players, and they need to shift some of those players to make the necessary adjustments.

Bade proved to be their best central defender last season despite only being there for six months, and Gattoni is just 24 years of age, but joins having captained one of Argentina’s biggest sides in San Lorenzo – hard to argue with Monchi on those deals. Pedrosa is a little less convincing, but is free, and a cheap alternative to Marcos Acuna.

The loss of Gil and Gueye will be felt. While Mendilibar eventually moved away from Gueye, he showed just how much more dynamic Sevilla’s midfield could be with a vertical presence like the Frenchman. Equally, Gil is direct, aggressive and takes on his defenders. Although not always successful, he was a regular and adored by Mendilibar. Sevilla are likely to listen to offers for the recovered Tecatito Corona and returning Idrissi, so the Basque coach can’t even be sure if he will have someone who does a similar job.

All in all, Mendilibar was asked to take over in difficult circumstance, as was Orta, and it will be an impressive window if the former starts the season with a squad he feels has been shaped to his desires.

Key Need: Maybe Gueye’s indisicipline makes his return unlikely, and maybe Sevilla managed to perform impressively in Europe down the stretch, but it was glimpse of what might be. Fernando Reges remains essential, which based on his injury record and the fact he is 36 before the season starts, is a precarious state of affairs. Joan Jordan looks more bark than bite at the moment, Delaney will likely leave, and Nemanja Gudelj is looking more accomplished in defence than in midfield these days. And while Ivan Rakitic rolled back the years in the Europa League, asking the 35-year-old to look that young again for a full season is taking advantage of his superb professionalism.

Los Nervionenses could do with two midfielders to play in the two holding the middle of the park together, and take hold as at least medium term answers. Finding them is the tricky part, but someone with the positional sense of the Brazilian and a more vertical mindset like Gueye would be grounds for hat-tipping towards Orta.

Beneath the Surface: It really is a testament to Youssef En-Nesyri’s form last season that this is no longer *the* key need for Sevilla, but they might want to look at another forward. En-Nesyri at his best is a handful for any defence, but is still yet to put together more than four good months throughout a season. Since Wissam Ben Yedder left in 2019, Sevillistas have been unable to see one of their strikers face a goalkeeper and feel confident.

Even if En-Nesyri remains – you imagine they might hint at another large money move to the Premier League – then an alternative option with goals in his boots would be a delightful addition. Rafa Mir is 26, like his Moroccan teammate, but remains more raw materials than refined product. It has been a long time since they had a clinical finisher, but it shouldn’t be overlooked any longer.