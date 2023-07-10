Sevilla expecting offers from Inter and Tottenham Hotspur for decisive veteran

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has elevated his status over the last 12 months, with a series of impressive showings for Morocco in the World Cup, and then further decisive performances in their latest Europa League victory.

He is however one of the assets Sevilla are open to selling this summer, despite renewing his deal only just over a year ago. ‘Bono’ has a deal until 2025, and Sevilla have set a €20m price tag for the 32-year-old, as they seek to give themselves some cash to manoeuvre in this transfer window.

Diario AS say that he has so far resisted an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, feeling he can still give plenty in a big league. Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana is subject to interest from Manchester United, and Bounou could become a target for the Nerazzurri if that deal materialises.

Equally Tottenham Hotspur are looking to replace Hugo Lloris in goal, and they may submit an offer for the Moroccan too.

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar is happy to work with former Eibar star Marko Dmitrovic in the Sevilla goal, meaning Los Nervionenses wouldn’t even have to find a replacement.

While no doubt fans would love to retain Bono, and he has so far won the battle against Dmitrovic over the last two seasons, it is understandable that Sevilla want to sell. This is likely their last chance to get a figure close to the above sum, and with a replacement already there, strategically it makes sense.