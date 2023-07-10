Real Sociedad transfer window analysis – what have Real Sociedad done and what do they need to do?

In: Hamari Traore (Rennes)

Loan returns: Jon Karrikaburu (Leganes)

Out: Asier Illarramendi (free), Alexander Sorloth (RB Leipzig), Modibo Sagnan (Utrecht), Roberto Lopez (Tenerife), Portu (Getafe), Ander Guevara (Alaves)

Summary so far: Sporting Director Roberto Olabe has gained something of a reputation for doing things well in recent years, as have Real Sociedad in recent years, and with good reason. One of their problem positions last year was right-back, with Andoni Gorosabel never holding the spot down convincingly, and Aritz Elustondo being forced out to right-back. So early doors La Real went out and brought in Traore, an experienced Ligue 1 and European starter for free.

Illarramendi’s loss is as much mental as it is technical, you would back their existing midfielders to fill his absence. Alexander Sorloth is highly thought of in Donostia-San Sebastian, despite not being prolific, due to his work-rate and absolute commitment. That was enough to get him a starting spot regularly, but Umar Sadiq will finally be recovered next campaign.

Key Need: Before he joined Bayer Leverkusen, there were several reports that Alejandro Grimaldo had an offer from La Real this summer. The former Benfica left-back would have been competing with Aihen Munoz and Diego Rico, who has just had his contract extended. The pair of them mean that this is not a desperate issue, but in an already well-rounded squad, it is one that could make a lot of difference to them.

Aihen remains better with the ball than without, while Rico is at times erratic. With their Champions League money, they might consider investing in a long-term quality option there opposite Traore. So often in La Liga Imanol Alguacil has to find a way through a packed defence, and that generally means looking to full-backs more often.

Beneath the Surface: You would like them to be a little less reliant on David Silva to make things tick, but you have to concede that the Txuri-Urdin are probably right to see Benat Turrientes and Roberto Navarro battle it out to take the next step – Silva replacements tend to be quite pricey.

Beyond that, if Sorloth doesn’t come back, then they might look at another striker, in spite of Sadiq’s return. That return will have to be carefully managed, and Carlos Fernandez is the only natural number nine outside of the Nigerian forward. He too is injury prone, and even if Mikel Oyarzabal and Mohamed-Ali Cho can play through the middle, neither are ideal solutions – especially given the somewhat modest return from an ACL in 2023 for Oyarzabal. A more conventional nine would allow them to sit more comfortably, as they go into another season without certainty over any of their options there.