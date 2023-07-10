Real Madrid camp split over transfer plans with Harry Kane in the middle

Real Madrid look as if they have settled all of their business but one outstanding issue, however it is arguably the largest issue of all. The number 9 shirt still remains vacant after Karim Benzema left the club, and there is some debate about who should fill it.

It looks likely that Real Madrid will wait out the impasse between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain, in a bid to finally sign the French forward at the fourth attempt.

However Graeme Bailey has told the Talking Transfers podcast that there is an internal split within Real Madrid over whether that is the right course of action.

“There is a real split in the camp in Madrid, I’m told. There really is between what Florentino Perez wants and what most of the rest of the club wants. The rest of the club want Harry Kane.”

Perez’s plan is to pursue Mbappe, and knowing the Real Madrid President, his word tends to weigh heaviest.

While it is somewhat surprising to hear this information coming from England, it is not hard to get the same results from the Spanish press looking back on reports from earlier this summer. Talk of Mbappe was relatively quiet until late June, whereas a week before Benzema left, the first whispers of Real Madrid’s interest in Kane made the Madrid papers.

Carlo Ancelotti’s name was mentioned as one of Kane’s chief advocates, and the England captain certainly is a much closer player to Benzema than Mbappe is. Given the recent lack of talk about Kane in Madrid though, it seems likely that any internal desire to see him wearing the Real Madrid shirt has been given up on.