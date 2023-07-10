Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico posts first public message since entering intensive care

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has spoken publicly for the first time since his horse-riding accident via social media.

Rico, 29, suffered severe head trauma in late May after an accident involving a horse in his native Andalusia. After being transferred to a hospital in Seville, he underwent surgery on his cranium and spent over a month in intensive care.

He recently exited the ICU, and it was confirmed that he is now able to stand again. Now for the first time, he has spoken publicly, posting the following on his Instagram account (via Cadena Cope).

“I wanted to thank each and every one of the people who have shown me and sent their love in these difficult days. I continue working on my recovery, which is getting better every day. I feel lucky, once again, thank you all and I hope to see you soon.”

The former Real Mallorca and Sevilla goalkeeper is expected to continue his recovery in Seville for the time being with his family around him. Thankfully, his condition appears to be steadily improving now.