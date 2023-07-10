New Serie A suitor emerges for Barcelona and Morocco winger Ez Abde

Moroccan winger Ez Abde has made waves in Spain over the past six months due to his electric dribbling, and once again demonstrated his talent this summer, leading his country to the under-23 African Cup of Nations.

Abde is due to head back to Barcelona this summer, with manager Xavi Hernandez keen to see him up close again following his loan spell at Osasuna.

The 21-year-old is raw but increasingly effective with his rare talent for taking on and beating defenders. With no regular football guaranteed for Abde this season, and plenty of other clubs likely to be interested in Abde, there is a good chance they will use him as a manner of helping with their salary limit issues.

As per TM (via Sport), Juventus are hoping to be the side that will help them out. La Vecchia Signora are interested in Abde, and believe that they can get a deal done for a fee of €15m.

While Barcelona are likely open to talking about a deal, if the fee was close to €15m, it may well cause significant discontent amongst the fanbase. Abde is one of the most exciting players in Europe currently, and has shown more ability to unbalance defences than Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati over the past 12 months. Selling him for such a low amount would be a desperate measure.