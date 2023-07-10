New Barcelona forward makes Xavi Hernandez promise after phone call

Barcelona have tied up the signing of Vitor Roque according to multiple reports, and it appears the Brazilian is highly motivated to make himself a success at the Blaugrana.

Roque, 18, looks set to move to Barcelona in January for a fee that could rise to €61m if all bonuses are fulfilled. Barcelona see him as their long-term answer at the centre-forward spot, with Robert Lewandowski already in his mid-thirties.

According to Sport, Roque spoke to manager Xavi Hernandez on Friday and was highly impressed with the coach’s plans for him. ‘Open-mouthed’ was the particular adjective used to describe him.

So inspired was he by Xavi’s words that he promised the title-winning coach that ‘I can assure you that I will triumph at Barcelona’.

Roque seemingly turned down other more lucrative offers for Barcelona having given them his word. It appears as if he will go head-to-head with compatriot Endrick Felipe at Real Madrid, due to join Los Blancos next summer, in future El Clasico battles. It is early stages to even suggest they will both become starters, but at this point, it does look like a tasty prospect.