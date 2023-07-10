Gareth Bale reveals Real Madrid loneliness and explains lack of Spanish after decade in Spain

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale was a key part of one of the two most successful spells in the club’s history, but became something of a controversial figure in the club. Bale himself has admitted that it was perhaps down to his character, whether just or not.

The Welsh star helped Real Madrid to five Champions League titles in the space of eight years, even if he only appeared fleetingly in the final of those victories. He also left behind some iconic goals on the biggest stage.

Yet by the end, he had become something of pariah. with one local journalist calling him a parasite. Speaking to The Times, Bale explained that he never had any regrets about moving to Los Blancos.

“I wanted to play for Madrid, for the pristine white shirt, and there were some incredible moments.”

“But also there were some hard times when you feel very lonely when everybody gets on your back and you’re getting whistled and booed, especially the first time.”

A large part of the failure to take to him in Madrid was due to his perceived lack of integration, with some saying he did not embrace the culture in Spain.

“You sign as a Galactico and they expect you to be everywhere, do everything, and I was the opposite. I just wanted to play my football and then disappear back into the darkness.”

In particular, his lack of Spanish was an issue for the press, but Bale explains that he did learn it, he just didn’t want to speak it publicly.

“I could speak Spanish but I wouldn’t want to because I just wanted to keep everything private and quiet and not have this big fuss around me.

“Maybe that’s why they attacked me because I never really give a lot. They probably just didn’t understand me as a person.”

Equally, Bale claims he never had any issues with his teammates.

“I don’t think I ever had an argument with anyone. Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room.”

Regardless of the reality of the situation, the narrative in Spain has been established for Bale and Real Madrid. There is no doubt that Bale was certainly less inculcated into the cultural norms in Madrid, but perhaps it was his lack of appetite for stardom rather than Spain that hindered his image most.