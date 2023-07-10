Former Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig becoming major name in MLS

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is quickly winning people round in the USA, with the 23-year-old now regarded as one of the best players in the country.

Puig is set to compete as part of the Major League Soccer All-Star side that will face Arsenal next week, and according to Relevo, is considered the difference-maker for Los Angeles Galaxy, who he joined last summer.

His shirt is the tenth-highest selling in the league, and all sorts of merchandising is beginning to pop up, as he embraces his new-found popularity in L.A. At Barcelona he became a representative of how much or little Barcelona were using academy players. Despite a few promising cameos, Puig then faded back into a decorative role for much of the following seasons, with the addition of Xavi Hernandez doing little to improve matter.

Yet Puiq is finally looking at ease at the Galaxy. Former player and MLS commentator Alvaro Izquierdo said the following.

“Riqui is a total idol. He has done well in the decisive matches. Chicharito was the key and before Zlatan… now it’s Riqui.”

“Before the El Trafico derby (LA Galaxy against LAFC), the big image around the stadium and in the official store was that of Riqui Puig, he is the idol for the fans. He learned well what MLS means, the show, the press. He quickly understood where he is, Los Angeles, Hollywood, Disney. He has endeared himself to everyone.”

“This league is difficult, much more than what is seen from the outside, it is the second league in the world where there is the most running. And Riqui is a player who makes a difference. He still has a lot of room for growth.”

Meanwhile another former Barcelona midfielder Oriol Rosell is one of his teammates.

“Riqui is a very good teammate, a boy with a lot of personality for his age and in the world of football people like that usually succeed. Very funny, he loves to play with the ball, you can see that it is his thing, on the other hand there are other players who suffer more from it.”

“Every time he puts on his boots on he enjoys it, in the locker room he is a very important piece and that as a teammate is valued.”

Puig has 6 goals and 5 assists in 31 games so far, and has made a name for himself with his daring play. However he will want to improve matters for his side, with the Galaxy second-bottom in the Western Conference this season, with just 5 wins in 21 games.