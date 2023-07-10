Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez to make position clear to potential exits on return to preseason

Barcelona are back in preseason training on Monday, with new signings Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez joining this week too. There are also a number of players returning from loan, and several that the club may look to move on this summer.

According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez will speak to those players that are either not in their plans, or that they are open to selling this week. He may even make it clear that some will not be part of their preseason tour to the USA.

That is potentially the case for Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest, for who the club are trying to force an exit. Xavi will reportedly speak with all of the players that they are open to seeing leave the club, and remind them of the club’s financial position, making it clear they will listen to offers for them.

Xavi wants to first see Ez Abde in action in preseason before making a decision, while Nico Gonzalez and Alex Collado may still make the tour, even if the club are looking for a new home for them.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia are all players that the club are willing to be tempted into a sale for if the right offer arrives, and they will be made aware of that.

Yet with all of these players, Xavi intends to communicate that if they do stay, they will start from scratch along with everyone else, giving them a chance to earn their place.

That message may not help Director of Football Mateu Alemany, who as he tries to raise some funds through sales will now be dealing with players who believe they can still make it as a important parts of the first team.