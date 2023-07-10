Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix begins training with academy players during preseason session

Atletico Madrid are already several days into their preseason training, but the arrival of several new signings and international players has led to some interesting changes in the structure of the training sessions.

Alvaro Morata, Stefan Savic, Yannick Carrasco, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul and Antoine Griezmann were all back in training after an extended break due to their international duties this Monday, while new defensive signings Santiago Mourino, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta also joined.

🚨Ojo a esto. LODI y JOAO se quedan con los canteranos, apartados. DE INICIO. Posteriormente se han unido. 👥️🔴⚪️ Primera prueba táctica. Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Carrasco, De Paul, Koke, Saúl, Griezmann y Correa. pic.twitter.com/ioUQjiXBcE — Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) July 10, 2023

According to MD, Joao Felix and Renan Lodi began their training on Monday with the academy players, although they then returned to the senior squad for their tactical exercises.

🇵🇹➕️🇧🇷Joao y Lodi se unen al trabajo con el resto de compañeros en la prueba táctica. #Atleti #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/BFkwkCxx2A — Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) July 10, 2023

It may be that they simply needed to even out the numbers, but it is perhaps significant that Felix and Lodi were the ones chosen to do so. Both are thought to be on their way out of the club this summer, with Felix’s future in particular likely to play a large role in their transfer window. If they do stay, they may be on the outside looking in at the starting XI.