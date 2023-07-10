Antoine Griezmann continues setting example for Diego Simeone in Atletico Madrid preseason

Atletico Madrid have returned to work after their summer break, and are now at their familiar preseason base camp in Los Angeles de San Rafael, where fitness coach ‘Profe’ Ortega will put them through their paces under the beating sun.

All of Atletico Madrid’s internationals should be back with the side after they returned to work on Friday, as per Diario AS. They also point out that Griezmann, who was due back to work on Monday, returned a day earlier than scheduled in order to squeeze in a little extra preparation.

Griezmann might be their best player, but right now he is also Diego Simeone’s finest example of work ethic and commitment. Having that from the team’s spiritual leader makes Simeone’s job that much easier.

Now back with the number 7 shirt, expectations will be high for Griezmann in Spain especially, after he contributed directly to 31 goals last season. The French veteran will now be tasked with repeating that excellence, and making sense of the Atletico team around him.