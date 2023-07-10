Analysis: Are Real Madrid preparing major sales to sign Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid do not like to be forced into transfer negotiations but the Kylian Mbappe saga is doing just that.

Los Blancos missed out on signing the French star in 2022 as he opted to sign a contract extension to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, with links to Madrid stronger than ever, Mbappe and Real Madrid are at a crossroads, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Both Mbappe and PSG are locked in their current positions with the striker unwilling to activate a contract clause to extend from 2024 to 2025, and PSG prepared to sell him, if he does not.

PSG are willing to sell Mbappe to the highest bidder, unless he revises his position, and that ups the pressure on Real Madrid.

On the back of the embarrassment of having to pull back in 2022, Real Madrid have tread carefully in their dealings with Mbappe’s representatives, and they want PSG to make the first move.

Plan A was to sign Mbappe for free in 2024 with talks already started and an announcement expected in January.

However, PSG are not bluffing over their readiness to sell, and Real Madrid could need to raise €200m by next month.

The club are willing to start talks, but despite having some of the deepest pockets in European football, sales are inevitable.

Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are viewed as two potential departures who could bring in half of the Mbappe fee.

Selling either player would represent a major shift from the club’s plan to use them in a long term midfield rebuild alongside Jude Bellingham.

A move for Mbappe will be the biggest deal in Real Madrid iconic history, in terms of status and his expected impact in Madrid.

Real Madrid know they cannot afford to miss out, if PSG raise the stakes, and collateral damage to the long term strategy is a price they are willing to pay to sign the hottest talent on the planet in 2023.