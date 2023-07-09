Xavi Hernandez still counting on young Barcelona defender despite poor 2022-23 season

Last season was a very good one for Barcelona, as they picked up their first LaLiga title in four years, romping to the title with four games to spare.

Their campaign was built on an incredible defensive performance, with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde producing a string of excellent performances from the centre of defence.

Eric Garcia was fourth choice for Barcelona last season, although his performances – when called upon – flattered to deceive, which caused concern among the club’s technical staff. With Inigo Martinez having now joined from Athletic Club, Garcia is expected to now be fifth in the pecking order.

Despite these points, Xavi Hernandez is still counting on Garcia for next season, according to Diario AS. The 22-year-old’s professionalism and leadership skills among young people is very valued by Barcelona’s head coach.

Garcia could be utilised as a backup pivot, but aside from that, he is unlikely to play very often for Barcelona next season. Despite this, it’s unlikely that he will be sold before the end of the summer transfer window.