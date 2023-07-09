Villarreal preparing €7m offer for Turkish international goalkeeper

Having lost first-choice goalkeeper and 2022 World Cup winner Geronimo Rulli to Ajax in January, Villarreal were forced to call upon veteran stopper Pepe Reina for the second half of last season.

Although Reina did not have a bad time of things – he was able to help Villarreal secure fifth place in LaLiga – the Yellow Submarine are looking to secure a new number one during this summer’s transfer window.

They had been interested in Dominik Livakovic, but they now appear to have turned their attention to Ugurcan Cakir. According to Marca, Villarreal are preparing to submit an offer of €7m to Trabzonspor in order to sign the 27-year-old.

Villarreal are not prepared to pay over the odds for any of their targets, so they will hope that their offer for the Turkish international will be more than suitable.

If Villarreal are unable to sign a new keeper this summer, Pepe Reina will remain as first choice, having signed a one-year contract extension earlier this summer. However, they will hope that they can secure a deal for Cakir.