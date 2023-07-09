Toni Kroos: Real Madrid success has exceeded my expectations

Toni Kroos has opened up on his incredible career at Real Madrid since joining the club in 2014.

The German playmaker completed a move to Madrid from Bayern Munich after indicating his desire to pursue a challenge away from the Bundesliga.

Despite being linked with a move to the Premier League, Kroos opted to make the move to Madrid, with the veteran midfielder enjoying massive success in Spain.

Kroos has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at the club and he admitted the stream of trophies has gone beyond what he expected to win at the club.

“When I arrived at Madrid I thought hopefully I can win titles and a Champions League. I expected great things, but not on this level”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Kroos has continued his policy of signing one-year contract extensions in Madrid with a new renewal agreed at the club last month.

Real Madrid only offer players aged over 30 extensions of 12 months, as they look to keep up a constant assessment of players edging to the end of their careers, and Kroos is happy to stay on.