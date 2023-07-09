Ten players to report for Real Madrid preseason start

Real Madrid fans will be eager to see their star players back in action this summer ahead of the start of preseason training tomorrow.

Carlo Ancelotti and his players will formally start preseason training on July 10, with medical and physical conditioning tests scheduled, ahead of a summer tour of the USA.

The majority of Ancelotti’s squad will not be included in the first cohort but will join up in time for the flight to the USA on July 16.

Due to the FIFA international window in June, Ancelotti has granted a host of players an extended break, and they will rejoin as part of a staggered return list.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, only 10 players will be involved on the first day back, including new signings Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Bellingham will be the key focus on the return, after he missed England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers through injury, with Guler joining from Fenerbahce last week.