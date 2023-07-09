Real Madrid could offload key duo to raise Kylian Mbappe fee

Real Madrid could be forced to sell key players to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer.
Los Blancos have been working on a deal to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in 2024 but their plans could change in the coming weeks.
Mbappe’s unwillingness to extend his contract in Paris has created friction at the club with a summer exit a growing possibility.
The France captain is contracted until 2024 at the Parc des Princes but a clause to extend that to 2025 must be activated by the end of July.
If he does not meet the deadline, PSG could sell him, as part of a €200m deal.
As per reports from the Daily Express, Real Madrid are prepared to change their strategy, to bring forward a move for Mbappe, but it will require sales.
Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni could both be offloaded, amid Premier League interest in the duo, with the midfield pair valued at £85m each.
“As per reports from the Daily Express, Real Madrid are prepared to change their strategy, to bring forward a move for Mbappe, but it will require sales.”
What?
The huge amount of saved money we had due to our stellar decade and wise spending just vanished in thin air?
Do you find what they write reasonable? We had a transfer kitty of 30mil last year when we made a 250mil bid for Mbappe. We dont need money.
Perez went out the other day and said Fede is going nowhere.
This is not brokELona lmao. Are you mixing us up with the team who cant afford Ivan for 10 mil?
300mil*