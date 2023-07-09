Real Madrid could offload key duo to raise Kylian Mbappe fee

Real Madrid could be forced to sell key players to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Los Blancos have been working on a deal to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in 2024 but their plans could change in the coming weeks.

Mbappe’s unwillingness to extend his contract in Paris has created friction at the club with a summer exit a growing possibility.

The France captain is contracted until 2024 at the Parc des Princes but a clause to extend that to 2025 must be activated by the end of July.

If he does not meet the deadline, PSG could sell him, as part of a €200m deal.

As per reports from the Daily Express, Real Madrid are prepared to change their strategy, to bring forward a move for Mbappe, but it will require sales.

Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni could both be offloaded, amid Premier League interest in the duo, with the midfield pair valued at £85m each.