Real Madrid expect veteran midfielder to leave for Saudi Arabia next summer

At the end of last season, Karim Benzema brought his incredible 14-year career at Real Madrid to an end. The former French international became one of many established players to make the switch to Saudi Arabia as he joined Al-Ittihad.

Benzema wasn’t the only Real Madrid that could’ve left for the Middle East this summer, as Luka Modric had also been offered a mega-bucks contract from a club in Saudi Arabia. However, he turned it down in order to sign a one-year extension with Los Blancos.

However, Sport have reported that Real Madrid believe Modric has agreed to head to Saudi Arabia next summer instead, once his contract comes to an end. It coincides with reports that he has offered Arda Guler his number 10 jersey upon his possible exit in 2024.

Modric is highly likely to leave Real Madrid in 2024, as he will 38 at the time. If he does join Benzema in the Middle East, he will bag himself a lucrative payday before he does call time on his incredible career.