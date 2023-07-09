Real Betis closing in on Hector Bellerin return

Real Betis are reportedly close to bringing former defender Hector Bellerin back to the club.

Los Verdiblancos are planning for more summer arrivals with Manuel Pellegrini already agreeing a free transfer deal to keep Ayoze Perez.

Pellegrini is looking to bring more experience into his squad ahead of a Europa League campaign in Andalucia in the coming months.

Defence is a key area Pellegrini wants to strengthen and Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly is an option with his future uncertain at Manchester United.

Pellegrini wants to bring Bellerin back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the coming weeks after his successful loan spell at the club in 2021/22.

The versatile full back joined Sporting Lisbon on a short term deal in the second half of last season and he is now without a club.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis have agreed a deal to release striker Loren Moron from his contract, to open up salary funds to sign Bellerin on a free transfer.