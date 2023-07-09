Ousmane Dembele has no interest in PSG move

Ousmane Dembele will reject a transfer move away from Barcelona this summer.

The French international is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Camp Nou with Xavi determined to keep him in Catalonia on an updated deal.

Dembele’s representatives have been in talks with the La Blaugrana hierarchy to increase his stay at the La Liga champions beyond 2024.

Barcelona are confident over securing an agreement with the 26-year-old in the coming weeks as Barcelona prepare for their preseason tour of the USA.

Dembele has an option to leave the club for €50m before the end of July, but he will not be listening to exit offers for other teams, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

As per reports from Marca, PSG have not reached out over a formal bid, but they are not being encouraged to make a move for Dembele, as he wants to continue on in Catalonia in 2023/24.