Juventus considering move for €30m-rated Sevilla forward as possible Dusan Vlahovic replacement

Having missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Juventus could be forced into selling some of their key players this summer. Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among others, could be one of those to move on.

If Vlahovic does leave this summer, Juventus are considering replacing him with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, according to MD. The 26-year-old had a difficult 2022-23 season, although his form picked up massively when Jose Luis Mendilibar was appointed.

The report states that Sevilla would be open to selling En-Nesyri this summer, with a price of €30m being quoted for the Moroccan international. Given that he has two years left on his current contract, Los Nervionenses are unlikely to go below that asking price.

It promises to be an interesting summer transfer window for Sevilla, as Mendilibar looks to get his squad challenging for the Champions League places next season. However, losing En-Nesyri would make that more difficult, if his form from the last few months is anything to go by.