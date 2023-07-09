Jude Bellingham reveals Real Madrid preseason message

Jude Bellingham cannot wait to start preseason training at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad return to preseason training on July 10, with a host of tests scheduled for those players involved, ahead of a summer tour of the USA.

Despite the date being set as a the formal return to Valdebebas, Ancelotti’s options will be reduced, with only ten players expected to report for the first day back.

Due to the FIFA international window in June, Ancelotti has given certain players an extended summer break, and they will rejoin as part of a staggered return list.

However, after not featuring for England last month, Bellingham is on Ancelotti’s list of ten, with Spanish outlet Marca carrying a bold front page of the midfielder in tomorrow’s edition.

“I feel good. I’m ready for tomorrow. I’m ready to play and to win”, he said.

Los Blancos fans will be looking to get their first training glimpse of the former Borussia Dortmund star in the next 24 hours and he is set for a key role in the preseason tour.