Gareth Bale: Cristiano Ronaldo was a key reason to join Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has looked to address rumours of a Los Blancos rift with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair won four Champions League titles together in Madrid as part of an incredible run of success in the competition for the club.

However, in a recent interview, Bale indicated Ronaldo was difficult to be around after a game, if he failed to score, even if the team won.

The Welshman rejected any talk of an issue between himself and Ronaldo, with Bale now retired, and Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia.

“I never had a single problem with Ronaldo or anybody at Real Madrid,” as per an interview with The Times.

“I don’t think I had an argument with anyone. Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room.

“I really enjoyed my time there apart from a few moments where it was difficult on the pitch. I have no regrets. I made the right decision.

“Cristiano and Benzema were big reasons why I joined Madrid, to play with them and the others like Modric, Alonso and later, Toni Kroos.

“I never wanted to be a Galactico. I just wanted to play and then disappear into the dark.”

Bale is currently focusing on his lifelong passion of playing golf with a return to football unlikely for the 33-year-old in future.

He recently appeared in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am line-up, as part of his plan to potentially play golf professionally in the years ahead, with a second Pro-Am slot lined up for September.