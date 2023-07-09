Gabri Veiga expected to decide his Celta Vigo future following conclusion of U21 Euros

It was a heartbreaking end to the 2023 U21 European Championships for Spain as they narrowly lost to England in the final, with Abel Ruiz missing a stoppage time penalty for La Rojita.

Gabri Veiga was involved at the tournament for Santi Denia’s side, although he was not a regular starter throughout the tournament, with Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet being preferred in midfield.

Irrespectively, Veiga’s full focus was on Spain, although with the tournament having now concluded, attention will turn towards his future at Celta Vigo. The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away, with several Premier League clubs interested in triggering his €40m release clause.

According to Marca, Veiga is expected to decide his future in the near future. He will take some time to relax and reflect, before coming to a decision on where he wants to be playing next season.

New Celta Vigo head coach Rafael Benitez will harbour hopes of retaining Veiga for one more season, although it would be surprising if he were to stay.