Former PSG chief Leonardo tells Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris

Former Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has told their talisman Kylian Mbappe to leave the club this summer.

Leonardo played a crucial role in convincing Mbappe to sign a contract extension in Paris in 2022 before being removed from his role at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The former Brazilian international departed the Parc des Princes in controversial fashion and he believes there needs to be a change made for Mbappe and PSG.

“For the good of PSG, it’s time for Mbappe to leave, no matter what”, as per an interview with L’Equipe.

“PSG existed before Mbappe and will exist without him. He’s been at the club for six years and there are five teams without Mbappe that won the Champions League.”

Leonardo’s comments are the latest chapter in what is expected to be another summer transfer saga involving the France captain and Real Madrid.

Mbappe looked set to join Los Blancos in 2022, before opting to sign a two-year contract extension in Paris, with Real Madrid left frustrated by the late change of heart.

However, his current contract ends in 2024, with a clause that to extend to 2025 unlikely to be activated before the incoming end of July deadline.

PSG have confirmed they will look to sell the striker, if he continues to reject an extension, with Real Madrid quoted an asking price of €200m.