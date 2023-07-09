David De Gea’s Manchester United exit could domino effect onto Jan Oblak and Atletico Madrid

On Saturday, David De Gea announced his departure from Manchester United, with his contract having expired at the start of this month.

The 32-year-old leaves Man United after a 12-year stay, following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and his departure could have an in adverted effect on his former side.

Man United are closing in on a deal to sign Andre Onana as De Gea’s replacement, and Inter Milan are reportedly looking to sign Yann Sommer in order to strengthen their goalkeeping options as a result.

If Sommer leaves Bayern Munich, they will be looking for a new keeper, and according to MD, one of the options that they are looking at is Jan Oblak.

The 30-year-old is the undisputed number one at Atletico, and they are unlikely to make things easy for Bayern. He has a €120m release clause, which is what Los Colchoneros are likely to refer to if the German champions come calling.

Bayern are also said to be interested in Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, and they may have to prioritise the Georgian international if Atletico Madrid do not play ball in regards to Oblak.