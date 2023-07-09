Cadiz want to take Barcelona youngster on loan for 2023-24 season

It has already been a very busy transfer window for Cadiz, as they look to build on avoiding relegation from LaLiga last season. Four players (Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Guardiola, Roger Marti and Darwin Machis) have already been signed, but more are expected to arrive.

One of those could be Estanis Pedrola. According to MD, Cadiz are preparing a loan offer to Barcelona for the 19-year-old, who is expected to depart the LaLiga champions before the end of the summer.

Barcelona are keen for Pedrola to play regular first team football next season following his impressive exploits for Barca Atletic in 2022-23, and Cadiz will feel that they are in a good position to get their man.

However, Girona are also interested in Pedrola, and given that Barcelona could use him as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Oriol Romeu, it could be that the Catalan club are best-placed to sign the teenager. For the time being, he will remain at the Blaugrana for the beginning of pre-season.