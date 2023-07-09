Brazil coach outlines what Barcelona fans should expect from club’s latest signing

Barcelona are set to confirm their third signing of the summer, with a deal for Vitor Roque having been all-but completed with Athletico Paranaense.

The 18-year-old, who is already a full-Brazil international, will join for a fee that could rise to as much as €61m. He is expected to see out the remainder of the league season with Paranaense, before joining up with Xavi Hernandez’s squad in January.

Ramon Menezes, who gave Roque his senior international debut earlier this year, outlined (via Sport) what Barcelona fans should expect from their club’s latest addition.

“I think Vitor Roque can adapt very quickly to Barca. Physically and technically he is prepared, he understands the game very well and that will make it easier for him to understand his tactical place within the team, despite his youth.

“He is a very strong player, and is very intelligent to play and attack spaces. He has talent, a lot of speed and a nose for goal. He is a very promising young man, with a big future. Barca have got an excellent footballer.”

Barcelona will sincerely hope that Roque can deliver on his potential, as he is player that will be extremely valuable for them, both in the present and future.