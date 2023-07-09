Benfica working on sensational return for Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid looks to be far from certain. The Portuguese has fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone, which resulted in his loan move to Chelsea for the second half of last season.

The Premier League side opted against signing Felix on a permanent basis, which has thrown his future into doubt. He is very unlikely to remain at Atletico, although there aren’t too many clubs interested in signing him at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain are one, and Felix is very keen on a move to the French champions. However, his former side Benfica have also entered the race, according to Portuguese outlet Record (as covered by MD).

Benfica would only be able to afford a loan move for Felix, but Atletico are open to his possibility, provided that terms are similar to the ones for his deal with Chelsea last season.

Felix’s situation will certainly be one to watch this summer. He is currently due back at Atletico Madrid for the beginning of their pre-season schedule, but it is very unlikely that he remains at the club.