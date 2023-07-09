Barcelona, Real Madrid lead tributes to Spanish football icon Luis Suarez following his death

On Sunday, it was reported that Barcelona and Inter Milan icon Luis Suarez had passed away at the age of 88. El Arquitecto is the only Spanish-born player to have ever won the Ballon D’or, which he did in 1960.

Suarez was a pioneering figure in Spanish football, and that has been reflecting in the wave of tributes that have been paid to him. Barcelona led these, alongside their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Football legend. Barça legend. 253 games

141 goals

2x La Liga (1958/59, 1959/60)

2x Copa de España (1956/57, 1958/59)

2x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1957/58, 1959/60)

1x Ballon d’Or (1960) We will really miss you. Rest in peace, Luis Suárez Miramontes. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nalLCUQQKk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 9, 2023

Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Luis Suárez.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 9, 2023

Inter and Sampodia, the two clubs that Suarez played for in Italy, also paid respects to their former player, with the former releasing a very poignant video on a man that had a very deep connection with the Nerazzurri.

Un talento unico e un grandissimo interista.

Il numero 10 della Grande Inter che portò i nostri colori sul tetto d'Italia, d'Europa, del Mondo. “Se non sapete cosa fare, date palla a Suarez”.

Ciao Luisito.#FCIM pic.twitter.com/odfKbe5TOh — Inter (@Inter) July 9, 2023

It gives an insight to how respected Suarez was that Real Madrid paid tribute to him, and AC Milan, fierce rivals of Inter, have done the same.

Farewell to a great rival. Our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Luis Suárez. Addio a un grande avversario. Riposa in pace, Luisito. pic.twitter.com/X9zulQElnV — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 9, 2023

Barcelona are expected to have a full tribute to Suarez in the coming days, as they look to celebrate the life of one of Spanish football’s icons.