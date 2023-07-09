Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona, Real Madrid lead tributes to Spanish football icon Luis Suarez following his death

On Sunday, it was reported that Barcelona and Inter Milan icon Luis Suarez had passed away at the age of 88. El Arquitecto is the only Spanish-born player to have ever won the Ballon D’or, which he did in 1960.

Suarez was a pioneering figure in Spanish football, and that has been reflecting in the wave of tributes that have been paid to him. Barcelona led these, alongside their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Inter and Sampodia, the two clubs that Suarez played for in Italy, also paid respects to their former player, with the former releasing a very poignant video on a man that had a very deep connection with the Nerazzurri.

It gives an insight to how respected Suarez was that Real Madrid paid tribute to him, and AC Milan, fierce rivals of Inter, have done the same.

Barcelona are expected to have a full tribute to Suarez in the coming days, as they look to celebrate the life of one of Spanish football’s icons.

