Barcelona identify exciting youngster as long-term Sergio Busquets replacement

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season, Barcelona have been left without a natural pivot in their first team squad. As a result, one will need to be signed during this summer’s transfer window.

As a result of their precarious financial situation, Barcelona cannot afford to spend big on a star pivot, which has meant that they are targeting a short-term option. That appears to be Oriol Romeu, whom Barcelona are currently in negotiations with Girona for.

In terms of a long-term successor, Barcelona already have two pivots in their youth setup that have very bright futures: Marc Casado and Pau Prim. Both players will be called upon by Xavi Hernandez for the start of pre-season, but according to Sport, it is the latter that is generating more excitement from within the club.

The general consensus from within Barcelona is that Prim can be the successor to Romeu, if the 31-year-old does sign this summer. He is considered to be an immense talent, and he is someone that can be creative with both feet.

Barcelona have a number of very exciting players in their youth setup, and Prim certainly seems to be one that stands out. In terms of a Busquets regen, he looks to be extremely close.