Barcelona icon Luis Suarez, the only Spanish-born winner of the Ballon d’Or, dies aged 88

Barcelona are currently in mourning, following the passing of Luis Suarez Miramontes. Suarez, who was also an icon at Inter Milan, has passed away at the age of 88.

Born in A Coruna on the 2nd of May 1935, Suarez started his career at Deportivo La Coruna in 1953, before moving on to CD Condal the following year. He then joined Barcelona in 1955, where he would become one of the best midfielders in the world.

He won six trophies during his time at Barcelona, including 2 LaLiga titles, but he did also pick up the Ballon d’Or in 1960. To this day, Suarez is the only Spanish-born player to win the famous award.

He moved on to Inter in 1961, where he continued to perform at a very high level, which included helping the Nerazzurri win back-to-back European Cups between 1963 and 1965. He also managed Inter later in his career, as well as Spain between 1988 and 1991.

Un talento unico e un grandissimo interista.

Il numero 10 della Grande Inter che portò i nostri colori sul tetto d'Italia, d'Europa, del Mondo. “Se non sapete cosa fare, date palla a Suarez”.

Ciao Luisito.#FCIM pic.twitter.com/odfKbe5TOh — Inter (@Inter) July 9, 2023

Suarez is remembered extremely fondly at Barcelona, and they will likely be planning a tribute to one of their best players from the 1950/60s.