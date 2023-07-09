Barcelona defender wanted by two Premier League clubs, £17m deal being touted

It has been a somewhat successful start to the summer transfer window for Barcelona. Two deals have been completed – Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez – with the operation to sign Vitor Roque also almost done.

However, they have severely struggled to sell players so far. As a result of their poor financial situation, departures are absolutely essential if they are to be able to register all of their new signings, but only Samuel Umtiti has left so far.

One of the players that Barcelona hope to move on is Sergino Dest. The USMNT right-back is out of favour under Xavi Hernandez, so he will look to be sold in the next few weeks. It could happen, with MD reporting that Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing him.

A fee of £17m should be enough to allow Barcelona to part with Dest, who returns to the club this summer after a disastrous loan spell at AC Milan during the 2022-23 season. The reigning LaLiga champions will hope that an operation can be agreed upon in the very near future.