Barcelona cool interest in right-back target as Real Madrid and Arsenal enter the race

Speaking in an interview earlier this week, Xavi Hernandez outlined the two areas that he desperately needs reinforcing during the transfer window: right-back and pivot.

Both positions have very little depth behind them – especially the latter, with no natural pivot currently being in Xavi’s squad as a result of Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season.

That area is being prioritised at the moment, although Barcelona have also been looking into signing a new right-back. Ivan Fresneda has been their primary target in this regard, with the Real Valladolid starlet available for transfer this summer following La Pucela’s relegation.

However, as MD have reported, Barcelona have cooled their interest. This is because the general consensus from within the club is not in favour of making a move for Fresneda, with his asking price of €10m believed to be too much.

As a result, it means that Real Madrid and Arsenal could be set to battle it out for Fresneda’s signature, with both clubs have entered the race within the last week. Barcelona are likely to move on to other targets.

