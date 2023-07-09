Barcelona considering player-plus-cash offer for primary pivot target

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of last season, Barcelona now do not have a natural pivot in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad. As a result, one must be signed in this summer’s transfer window.

Having already missed out on Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich and Marcelo Brozovic, they have now moved on to Oriol Romeu. The 31-year-old, who is a La Masia graudate, is available for his release clause of €8m, which Girona are unwilling to negotiate over.

Regardless, Barcelona are unprepared to pay that amount as a lump sum, as they do not feel that it is economically viable given their financial situation. As such, MD have reported that they are exploring the possibility of using a player as part of the deal.

Estanis Pedrola, Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde are all options that Barcelona could look to use, although whoever does go the other way would only leave on loan, rather than on a permanent deal.

Barcelona are hopeful of securing a deal for Romeu next week, as they look to get their pivot in before taking off for their pre-season tour of the US later this month.