Atletico Madrid do not expect Diego Simeone to leave this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia

The 2023-24 season will be Diego Simeone’s 13th as head coach of Atletico Madrid, and the fire is sure to still be in the Argentine’s belly ahead of another enthralling campaign.

Having had a remarkable second half of last season, which saw them run Real Madrid very close in the race to finish inside the top 2 in LaLiga, Atletico will be hoping to get back into the title race when the new season starts next month.

As per Marca, Atletico expect Simeone to be in their dugout for the start of the new season, despite interest from Saudi Arabia. Al Ahli had sent a “dizzying” contract proposal to Cholo for him to be their next head coach, although it is believed that he has turned this down.

Simeone’s full focus will be on pre-season, which began on Friday at Atletico Madrid. He will be aiming to get his charges into shape for the start of next season, which is only five weeks away.