Arda Guler cancels holiday to join Real Madrid preseason training

Arda Guler is ready to hit the ground running as he prepares for life as a Real Madrid player.

The Turkish international opted to complete a move from Fenerbahce, despite interest from Barcelona, as part of last minute swoop from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid will pay €20m up front to Fenerbahce, plus a potential further €10m in bonuses, and 20% of any future sales.

Guler spoke confidently in his first press conference as he outlined his determination to succeed in Madrid ahead of a debut season in Spain.

The 18-year-old claimed he will not be leaving on loan in the coming weeks as he looks to force himself into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Alongside a determination to get started, reports from Diario AS claim Guler has cancelled his summer holiday, to report for preseason training tomorrow.

Ancelotti’s squad will also return to Valdebebas for tests tomorrow and they are expected to fly out to the USA for a preseason tour on July 16.