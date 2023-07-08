Xavi Hernandez to run the rule over eight youngsters during pre-season training at Barcelona

Next week, Barcelona will begin their pre-season preparations for the 2023-24 campaign. The reigning LaLiga champions will be aiming to defend their crown, while also vastly improving their performances on the European stage.

Barcelona will head stateside later this month for four glamour friendlies across the west coast of the US, and no less than eight young players could be included in Xavi Hernandez’s squad for those fixtures.

According to Sport, Xavi will call up eight young players (Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado, Estanis Pedrola, Angel Alarcon, Unai Hernandez, Fermin Lopez, Pau Prim and new signing Mikayil Faye) for the beginning of pre-season, and he could look to take them all to the US.

Given their poor financial situation, with has affected and will affect their ability to do transfer business this summer, Barcelona may have to utilise players from their youth setup more often next season, and Xavi will be looking for the most suitable options.

Barcelona are very proud of their La Masia academy, and they will hope that this batch of players can make the step up to Xavi’s first team squad.