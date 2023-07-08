Xavi Hernandez at odds with Barcelona over possible sale of young forward

As as result of their poor financial standing, Barcelona will be forced into making significant sales this summer, in order to facilitate the registration of all of their new signings.

However, this is an area that they have struggled with so far, with only Samuel Umtiti, who left after his contract was mutually terminated, having departed the club so far.

Barcelona have a list of players that they want to sell, including the likes of Sergino Dest, Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres. One more that the club’s hierarchy are prepared to listen to offers to is Ez Abde, who has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

However, as Relevo have reported, Xavi Hernandez is planning to have Abde in his squad for pre-season at the very least, as well as the first few weeks of 2023-24. He feels that the 21-year-old can make a difference.

Barcelona and Xavi will have to come to a compromise over the matter within the next few weeks, but the latter certainly has a point that Abde can be a very valuable player in his first team squad.