Valencia complete first summer signing after poaching midfielder from rivals

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Valencia will hope that 2023-24 will be a much better campaign, as they look to get back towards the top end of the LaLiga table.

With Ruben Baraja installed as head coach on a permanent basis, Los Che will fancy their chances of competing much more than they have done so over the last few years.

Signings will certainly be required by Valencia, and they have now completed their first of the summer. Pepelu has joined from rivals Levante in a deal worth €5m. This was the value of his release clause at Levante, although Los Che were hoping to do staggered payments rather than pay an up-front fee.

Pepelu will reinforce Baraja’s options in midfield, and he could well be a replacement for Yunus Musah, who has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan over the last few years.

Valencia will certainly hope that Pepelu can carry his performances from Levante into next season.